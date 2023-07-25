Below Deck Down Under’s Culver Bradbury returned for Season 2

Below Deck Down Under’s Culver Bradbury is officially back for Season 2 and fans can’t control their excitement.

One of the fan-favorite crew members of Below Deck Down Under is hands down Deckhand Culver Bradbury.

Since his debut in the premiere season, he has been known for his hilarious quips and relatable moments. Also, his iconic mullet wig often pays a visit to the show, which is always a treat.

In fact, viewers got worried during Season 1 when he didn’t seem to be getting a lot of screen time in comparison to the other crew members.

Article continues after ad

Now that the show is back for Season 2 and Culver has made his reappearance, fans have not hesitated to share their excitement.

Do fans like Below Deck Down Under’s Culver?

On July 24, Bravo aired the first double-episode premiere of the season with Episodes 2 and 3.

Fans quickly shared their reactions to both episodes on Twitter. In the third episode, Culver made his debut in Season 2, after not seeing the screen in the first episode.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Most viewers were gushing about how happy they were to see Culver back on their televisions.

Article continues after ad

But, some did make a point to say that Culver is known as the party of the crew. This could lead to some serious drama this season, or possibly a redemption story.

With Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott taking charge this season, she might crack down on his antics harsher than in Season 1.

The trailer for the season did tease that someone will be getting fired by the end of the season. Hopefully, for the fanbase’s sake, it isn’t Culver.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.