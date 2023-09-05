Below Deck’s Jaimee reveals honest verdict on Culver wanting to make it official after 2 weeks

Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee Neale is already on the fence about her relationship with Culver Bradbury.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has been filled with romance. From João and Tzarina embarking on their own relationship to Aesha getting a heartfelt surprise, love is in the air.

Following in the footsteps of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, there is also a love triangle onboard. Specifically, Jaimee decided to steal Culver away from Tzarina as soon as she arrived. And she’s actually succeeded.

But, now that she is the only person he has eyes for, she’s starting to get to know the real Culver. And it does not seem like she’s a fan. The way he asked her to be his girlfriend just confirmed that.

Does Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee like Culver?

In Episode 15, Culver decides to take the next with Jaimee, whom he’s only known for a few days.

He presented her with a card that asked her to check yes or no to be his girlfriend.

Jaimee instantly saw this presentation as extremely corny, but she ultimately decided to check the ‘yes’ box. She definitely seemed apprehensive about moving this fast with someone she’d just met.

It’s also important to note that Culver recruited João to help him with the card. And even though the two haven’t seen eye to eye so far, the Bosun did help him with the gesture by adding photos of Jaimee & Culver together on the card.

Viewers will soon see how their relationship holds up as the season comes to an end. Will they stay together or will something/someone cause a riff in their romance?

