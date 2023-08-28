Chef Tzarina applauded by Below Deck Down Under fans for dyslexia representation

Below Deck Down Under’s Chef Tzarina is getting tons of support from the fanbase because of her learning disability.

She’s only been on our screens for a few weeks, but Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph has made quite the impression. Not just on viewers but on the other crew members, as well.

The reality TV star is already in her first on-camera boatmance, joined by Deckhand Culver Bradbury and Stewardess Jaimee Neale.

Aside from all of the romance drama, Tzarina has been a great hit among the audience, with some even discussing whether or not she’s the best Below Deck chef of all time.

There’s also another detail about Tzarina that fans absolutely love.

What do Below Deck Down Under fans like about Tzarina?

On August 27, a fan started a conversation on Reddit about Tzarina, specifically to discuss her dyslexia.

The Reddit user wrote, “I love that Tzarina is so open about her dyslexia, my friend made the comment how she likes her but she seems forgetful when it comes to guests preference sheets. But Tzarina talking about how she spends extra time reading the sheets and still misreads or forgets is a challenge I also deal with.”

Other viewers have since chimed in and shared their support for Tzarina in the thread.

One fan even gave a suggestion and wrote, “I think they should make a spreadsheet with all of the major food groups. Red meat, dairy, seafood etc and mark whether each guest eats them. It would be a lot easier to remember at a glance.”

As the first dyslexic chef we’ve had in the entire Below Deck franchise, Tzarina is bringing in some much-needed representation. And, if she returns for Season 3, maybe Bravo will step up and be a little bit more accommodating.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.