Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason slams Chef Tzarina’s attitude

Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers is not happy with one of the new Season 2 crew members.

Below Deck Down Under is only a few episodes into Season 2, and so far, every single second has been entertaining.

From Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott taking charge to Deckhand Culver Bradbury making a comeback, it is shaping up to be a good season.

Besides Aesha, Culver, and Captain Jason Chambers, all of the other crew members are brand new to the show. And it already seems as though one member is not cut out for the yacht life.

Who is Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason annoyed with?

On July 27, Bravo released a clip from the July 31st episode, Episode 4, on YouTube.

In it, Jason detects some upcoming bad weather and decides to move the barbeque up for the charter guests. The only issue is that it unexpectedly shortens Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph’s prep time and makes her frazzled.

To help her out, Jason offers to help her cook the steak, which causes her emotions to rise even more.

“I just hate the situation when you’re just constantly having to rescue me,” Tzarina says in the video.

This statement makes Jason angry. These time changes happen all of the time when working on a boat, and her demeanor shows that she doesn’t go with the flow at all.

“It really annoys me, that attitude. I’m coming to help, the same as you would help us out there,” he responds.

The trailer for this season teased that someone is getting fired. Will Tzarina let the pressure get to her? Will she be the one that gets let go?

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.