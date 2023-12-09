Below Deck Adventure fandom celebrates star Faye Clarke after welcoming baby girl

A few months after Below Deck Adventure’s debut season, Chief Stew Faye Clarke is settling down and starting a family.

One of the main cast members of Below Deck Adventure was Faye Clarke. She worked as the Chief Stewardess and was on board for the premiere season.

Faye wasn’t exactly the fan-favorite among the crew members, but when compared to fellow cast member Jessica Condy, viewers found Faye as passionate and compassionate.

The first season wrapped back in January 2023 and there haven’t been many updates on what the cast has been up to since.

But, a recent post from social media, just shared that Faye has been taking a break from yachting and focusing on her new career: Motherhood.

Is Below Deck Adventure’s Faye Clarke a mother?

On December 8, Faye uploaded a video on Instagram that showed her walking around the hospital about to give birth. The reality TV star even showed a glimpse of her newborn baby in the clip.

“HERE IS THE UPDATE ON OUR BABY GIRL WHO ENTERED THE WORLD LAST WEDNESDAY. I call her ours because I feel the love from you all. A huge shout out to my birthing partner,” she wrote in the caption.

Viewers instantly took to the comments section of the video to share their congratulations for

One fan wrote, “Wow wow wow! What precious news. Hugest congrats on your beautiful girl. Well done, mama!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Congratulations she is gorgeous what’s her name?” Faye later responded to this comment writing, “Bonnie Rae..I think.”

As far as a second season for Below Deck Adventure, the jury is still out on that one (Bravo hasn’t officially renewed the series). It was first shared that it was coming out in May 2023, but nothing was released.

In fact, Captain Kerry Titheradge is now working as the captain for Below Deck as the replacement for Captain Lee Rosbach. Either he’s going to be helming two shows within the franchise at once, or Adventure is going to need a brand-new captain.

To stay updated on Below Deck Adventure and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.