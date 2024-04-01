Captain Kerry reveals if he would return to Below Deck Adventure

Captain Kerry Titheradge answered a fan question about returning to Below Deck Adventure on social media.

Captain Kerry Titheradge crossed over from Below Deck Adventure to replace Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck Season 11.

So far, fans are loving his leadership style and the way he handled Cat Baugh and Jared Woodin’s exits on the boat this season.

On X, a Below Deck fan asked Captain Kerry if he would come back to Below Deck Adventure. “@Capt_Kerry are you going to continue on doing Below Deck Adventure as well? Just curious, that’s one of my favorites!” they wrote.

“Right now I’m a little busy with OG, but would absolutely love the opportunity to continue the ADVENCHAA!!” Captain Kerry answered.

“I’m definitely enjoying you this season! You are a fantastic captain & very hands on!” the same fan replied to Captain Kerry’s response.

Below Deck Adventure Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Chief Stew Faye Clarke posted an Instagram video in October 2023 with her uniform on and captioned it, “Work views.”

After seeing Faye’s post, fans speculated that the show would be returning because she was wearing the same uniform and was on the Mercury yacht.

Even though the Chief Stew might be starring in Below Deck Adventure for Season 2, Captain Kerry currently has his hands full on the regular Below Deck series.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.