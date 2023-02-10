Will there be a Below Deck Adventure Season 2?

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 wrapped up in January 2023, but will there be another season of the spin-off? Here’s everything we know so far.

Below Deck is a reality TV franchise that follows the lives of crew members aboard various yachts during charter season, across multiple different countries.

The show has several different popular spin-offs, including Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Adventure. Below Deck Adventure premiered its first season in 2022, with the show incorporating off-boat activities including bicycling, parasailing, and rock climbing.

The spin-off was popular among many viewers, and after the first season finished on January 31, fans are wondering whether there will be a second season at any point. Here’s everything we know so far.

Will there be Below Deck Adventure Season 2?

At the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation of a second season of Below Deck Adventure.

Captain from the first season Kerry Titheradge is reportedly taking over from Captain Lee Rosbach in the main Below Deck show for Season 11, so it’s currently unclear what the plan is for Below Deck Adventure. As the first season only recently finished, it may be a little while before there is any news on a potential second season.

You can check out some of the best moments from Season 1 on YouTube:

How to watch Below Deck Adventure

If you want to catch up on the first season of Below Deck Adventure, you can do so through Peacock, Hayu, and YouTube TV, though this will vary depending on your location.

Has the Below Deck Adventure Season 2 cast been announced?

As there has been no official confirmation of Below Deck Season 2, there has also been no confirmation of the cast for a potential second season.

As mentioned above, Captain Kerry Titheradge from the first season will be taking over from Lee Rosbach in the main Below Deck show for Season 11, so it’s not certain what this means for a potential next season of Adventure.

We will continue to update this page as we hear more about Below Deck: Adventure Season 2.