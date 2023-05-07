Below Deck Adventure Season 2 gets official release date

Here is the official release date and the full cast for the next season of Below Deck Adventure.

Below Deck Adventure is one of the newer Below Deck franchises. The premiere season was released back in 2022.

For months after the release of Season 1, no updates on whether or not the show was renewed or canceled were given.

But both the official release date and the crew lineup were recently announced for the upcoming season.

When Is Below Deck Adventure Season 2 coming out?

A few days ago, Below Deck Australia’s Instagram page revealed that the show is making a return.

The announcement post was captioned and wrote, “Pack your jackets; we’re heading to Norway. Meet the crew behind Mercury when #BelowDeckAdventure premieres May 17 on 7Bravo & 7plus.”

It hasn’t been announced whether or not this is the same premiere date for the U.S. and the U.K.

Along with the Season 2 premiere date reveal, the post also included the lineup of who the crew is for the upcoming season.

By the looks of it, the entire original cast, including Captain Kerry and Chief Stewardess Faye Clarke, will be returning for the next season.

Stewardess Oriana Schneps, who is also returned, shared a few photos of her own on Instagram.

People were quick to share their excitement for the upcoming season in the comments section of her post.

One fan wrote, “That’s great. I really hoped you would come back. Congratulations.”

Brian Clark from Season 5 of The Circle also chimed in and wrote, “Another one! Congratulations.”

In addition to Below Deck Adventure, Below Deck Mediterranean is also supposed to make a return this year with Season 8.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Adventure and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.