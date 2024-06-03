Who is Below Deck Med’s Gael Cameron? Meet Season 9’s Deckhand

One of the brand-new stars of Below Deck Mediterranean is Gael Cameron, and she is not a newbie to the yachting world.

While there are several stars making a return for Season 9, including Captain Sandy Yawn and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, there are a few newbies to get to know.

The entire Deck crew for this season are new to the BD universe and there is only one female member of the division and that is Deckhand Gael Cameron.

Meet Below Deck Med Season 9’s Gael Cameron

Even though this is her Below Deck franchise debut, Gael has three years of yachting experience under her belt.

You’d think that because she’s from Australia that the Deckhand would have debuted on Down Under and not Mediterranean, but nonetheless, this spin-off is her time to shine.

Article continues after ad

According to her Instagram bio, she holds a certification as a Dive Master and consistently shows videos of herself exploring the water on her social media. Maybe some of her diving experience will be shown off in Season 9?

Article continues after ad

The Below Deck shows are known for spotlighting chaotic charter guests, like the drama-filled experience that was Jill Zarin’s on-screen charter. Luckily for the experienced Deckhand, dealing with crazy guests should be a cakewalk for her.

“I have had an entire group get dropped off a day charter only to find they left someone behind with their head in the toilet,” she explained in an interview.

Article continues after ad

Med fans will soon see more of her personality and whether or not she clicks with the rest of the crew.

In Season 8, three stars ended up leaving before the season was over. Will Gael make it to the end of Season 9 or will she quit or get fired by Captain Sandy before then? We’ll find out soon enough.