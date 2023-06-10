Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast: Meet the crew

Get to know the brand new and returning cast members of Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

With the official trailer for Season 2 dropping a few days ago, Below Deck fans are ready for the franchise’s Australian show to make a return.

And now, it’s time to get to know the crew. Here are the names and the roles of the cast of Below Deck Down Under’s new season.

Who is in the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 cast?

Jason Chambers (Captain)

We have to start off with the leader of the yacht, Captain Jason. As a returning captain, fans will see if he is still the controversial boss he once was, or if he is a new man.

Aesha Scott (Chief Stewardess)

Besides Captain Jones, Aesha is the only other returning cast member. Her personality makes for good TV. Not only on Below Deck Down Under but also when she was on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Luke Jones (Bosun)

Based in Dubai, Luke Jones is definitely going to bring his love of traveling to the season. Outside of the show, he actually co-owns a successful sports gym.

Tzarina Mace-Ralph (Chef)

Judging by the trailer, it seems as though Tzarina undergoes a few cooking mishaps during the season that are sure to become tense moments on the yacht. Let’s see how the show’s new chef is going to make it through the whole season.

Laura Bileskane (Stew)

With a private Instagram account, there isn’t much public information about the new stew This makes her personality and how she will fit in with the rest of the crew a mystery.

Harry Van Vilet (Deckhand)

It definitely seems like Harry is the party animal that is going to keep both the guests and the rest of the crew entertained for the entire season.

Margot Sisson (Stew)

From the trailer, it seems as if Margot’s relationship with Adam is included in a ‘love pentagon’ between three other crew members.

Adam Lukasiewicz (Deckhand)

Speaking of Adam, he is joining as a deckhand. According to Bravo, he has only been working in the yachting field for a year! Let’s see if he sinks or swims when he’s skills are put to the test this season.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under premieres on Bravo on July 17.

