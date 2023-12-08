Ariana Madix’s new boyfriend Daniel Wai will be on Vanderpump Rules

It is official, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is bringing in her new fitness trainer boyfriend after Tom Sandoval‘s infidelity scandal. Daniel Wai will be part of the show during Season 11.

Early in 2023, Ariana Madix found herself in a heartbreaking situation that everyone called the ‘Sandoval scandal‘. Her partner of nine years, who she even purchased a house with, cheated on her with fellow castmate and her closest friend, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

The news sent shockwaves beyond the Vanderpump Rules franchise, and everyone simply wanted a scoop of that juicy drama. However, a year later, Ariana is back in the spotlight after new business ventures and a vulnerability-filled memoir called ‘Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches’.

Is Daniel Wai going to be on Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

Instagram: queensofbravo The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 cast together at Ariana and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop.

According to US Weekly, the Dancing with the Stars contestant started dating Daniel in April this year. So far, Daniel has been nothing but supportive of Ariana. He even took hours-long flights just to watch her compete in the dance competition every week.

Previously, Ariana had joked about him being on Vanderpump Rules – but the fans didn’t take those hints seriously because Daniel has no experience being in front of reality TV cameras. The viewers were surprised when Page Six reported that he joined in with the cast for a San Francisco trip.

Fans are still speculating about him joining in throughout the next season. However, Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently being filmed, and we know for sure that Ariana’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, joined in on the cast’s annual trip.

The new season premieres in January 2024. To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.