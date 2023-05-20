Will there be a Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

After everything that has happened in Season 10, here’s an answer to if Vanderpump Rules is getting a Season 11.

So much has happened in just Season 10 alone. From the breakup between Tom Sandoval and Ariana, to Kristen Doute returning to the series, Vanderpump Rules has constantly been in the headlines.

Not to mention the exposing documentary of Lala Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

This all begs the question of if the cast is planning to make a return. With so much occurring in such a short amount of time, maybe they’re considering making Season 10 the final season?

Here is what has been said about whether or not Vanderpump Rules is coming back for a Season 11.

Is Vanderpump Rules coming back for a Season 11?

Bravo has officially announced that Vanderpump Rules has been greenlit for Season 11.

The new season will take place after the “Scandoval” drama and will hopefully be a new start for the cast. Lisa Vanderpump herself has already teased and seemingly confirms her return and what’s to come.

While talking about the next season, Lisa told Variety that, “We will see; we will find out. I guess it’d be my job to try and facilitate some kind of healing.”

Surprisingly, Ariana is even considering coming back to the series. The reality TV star confirmed that she’s interested in returning to the show in an interview with Today.

She said, “I think I’ll be back, if they’ll have me back.”

None of the other stars have publicly shared whether or not they would do Season 11, leaving the season up in the air at the time of writing. It hasn’t even started filming yet.

However, if Season 11 ends up going along with Vanderpump Rules’ recent release schedule, viewers can expect the new season to arrive in early to mid-2024.

However, if Season 11 ends up going along with Vanderpump Rules' recent release schedule, viewers can expect the new season to arrive in early to mid-2024.