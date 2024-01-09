Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana reveals how DWTS helped her prepare for Broadway

Ariana Madix is making her Broadway debut in “Chicago” soon, and her time on Dancing With The Stars helped her while rehearsing for the show.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been awarded with many great opportunities this year.

After Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, she became the breakout star of the show.

Following Vanderpump Rules Season 10, she joined Dancing With The Stars Season 32 as a contestant and was paired with pro dancer, Pasha Pashkov.

Now that her time on DWTS over, Ariana Madix will make her Broadway debut playing Roxie Hart in “Chicago” this month.

Instagram: dancingwiththestars Ariana Madix and her DWTS partner Pasha Pashkov during the Season 32 finale.

DWTS pro Pasha taught Ariana how to prepare and be ready to perform

In an interview with Broadway.com, Ariana revealed what she learned from DWTS and her partner Pasha when it comes to preparing for Broadway.

“In terms of ways to hold and carry my body, like really specific, you know little details with performance. But also just down to really believing in the fact that I am prepared and I’m ready,” she explained.

“And he always says that when it’s time to perform, I give 50% more that I didn’t have in dress rehearsal, that I didn’t have in rehearsal, even when I thought I was going full out. So right now, I’m just leaning into that and knowing that while I’m preparing, when it’s time, I’ll be ready.”

Broadway has been a lifelong dream for Ariana, who studied Musical Theatre at Flagler College.

When her initial plan didn’t work out, she moved to Los Angeles and worked as a bartender for Lisa Vanderpump at her upscale restaurants.

Ariana is currently in the process of opening her own restaurant with Katie Maloney, a sandwich shop called “Something About Her.”

While Ariana waits for the restaurant to open and welcome customers, she’s focused on rehearsing for the lead role of Roxie Hart.

Ariana Madix stars in “Chicago” on Broadway from January 29 to March 24. Tickets are available here.