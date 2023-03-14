Vanderpump Rules: Are Sandoval and Raquel still together after cheating drama?

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss sent a bombshell through the Vanderpump Rules fandom, but are they still together after all the drama?

The ordeal known as “Scandoval” has bitterly divided the reality TV world, with many showing their disgust at Sandoval for breaking off his nearly 10-year relationship with fellow cast member Ariana Madix.

What made the scandal even more disgusting to fans and cast members alike was the fact that Sandoval apparently cheated with another cast member, Raquel, who herself was just out of an engagement with another friend, James Kennedy.

Many other SUR employees – past and present – have given their thoughts about the pair’s affair, and the couple have been under intense scrutiny for weeks. So, have the two managed to stay together amid all the drama?

Are Vanderpump Rules’ Sandoval and Raquel still together?

Page Six has recently reported that fellow VPR castmate Lala Kent said that she believes that the two are still together when discussing their seating at the upcoming Season 10 reunion show that will be taping soon.

“I don’t know if they should [sit next to each other]. They might. I don’t know. They could show up and be, like, fully together.”

However, Lala did admit that none of the cast members know for sure whether Sandoval and Raquel are still together and she herself has “no idea.”

This mystery as to the couple’s relationship status has fueled speculation online about how the issue will be addressed, if it is addressed at all, in the reunion show.

According to reports, the affair had been going for six months before Ariana discovered an explicit video of Raquel on Sandoval’s phone. The discovery elicited strong responses not only from fellow castmates and fans, but even from stars of other Bravo reality shows.