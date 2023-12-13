Vanderpump Rules’ Lala doesn’t trust “motive” of Ariana’s new boyfriend Daniel

Ariana Madix will be introducing her new boyfriend Daniel Wai on Vanderpump Rules Season 11, and Lala Kent isn’t sure about his intentions.

Ariana Madix is looking for a fresh start on Vanderpump Rules Season 11, which includes a new relationship with Daniel Wai.

Although Ariana and her ex Tom Sandoval’s devastating breakup wasn’t official until March 2023, she started dating the personal trainer and fitness coach a month later in April.

Now that Ariana and Daniel have fully put their relationship out there in the open, Lala Kent is concerned about her friend’s new romance.

Instagram: thestrongwai Ariana Madix and her boyfriend Daniel Wai

Lala Kent questions Ariana’s “weird” new relationship with Daniel

Bravo aired a new season exclusive from Vanderpump Rules Season 11, which was reposted on Instagram. The clip showed Lala talking to her mom Lisa Burningham about Ariana and Daniel’s relationship.

“Ariana gets a new man and I’m like ‘What’s his motive? This is weird,'” Lala said.

Even though Lala was specifically questioning Ariana’s relationship, she also was projecting her own insecurities onto her friend.

Lala’s split with her ex Randall Emmett was similar to Ariana’s, finding out through Katie Maloney that he was cheating on her.

“And there’s nothing wrong with you questioning this out the other way. You’re more aware. Your blinders are off. So of course you’re going to think those things,” Lala’s mom chimed in, reassuring her that these feelings are normal.

While Ariana and Daniel’s relationship is still going strong, Lala is worried that Ariana will make the same mistakes as she did with Tom, especially since she’s moving on so quickly.

Lala trusted Randall and it backfired, and has a hard time trusting men after the ones in her circle have deceived their partners.

Since Ariana’s horrible breakup with Tom was shocking, Lala wants to be protective and make sure Daniel is a decent guy who won’t break Ariana’s heart.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.