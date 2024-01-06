Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix files lawsuit against Tom Sandoval over shared home

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s disputes haven’t ended following the infamous Season 10 Vanderpump Rules Scandoval after all.

Even though they once were regarded as Bravo’s power couple, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have had an extreme falling out over the course of the past few months.

After the Scandoval that took place in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, the pair have since parted ways…well, kind of. While they aren’t dating anymore, the reality TV couple are still living under the same roof after buying a home together several years ago.

Despite living together, they don’t speak to one another and try to avoid each other as much as possible while pursuing other opportunities, including Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and Dancing With The Stars.

Now that they are no longer an item, they have been having disputes over the house and Ariana is sick and tired of it.

Is Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix suing Tom Sandoval?

On January 5, TMZ reported that Ariana is officially taking Tom to court over their shared home, with the position of wanting to get rid of it entirely.

“According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ariana says she wants a “partition by sale” … which means she wants a judge to order them to sell the house, and divide the proceeds,” shared the outlet.

The reality TV star has explained previously that she has wanted to sell the home for a while now, but Sandoval has refused to cooperate. Time will tell how the lawsuit plays out.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is set to premiere on Bravo on January 30, and could possibly show the lead-up to Ariana filing the lawsuit.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is set to premiere on Bravo on January 30, and could possibly show the lead-up to Ariana filing the lawsuit.