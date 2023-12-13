Are Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana & Tom still living together? Season 11 situation explained

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have not commented on their current relationship status.

The trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 just dropped, and fans noticed that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are still sharing a house even after the scandal that sent waves across the reality TV world. Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

The “Scandoval” scandal had the entire reality TV industry in a choke hold, leaving both fans and cast members feeling bitter about the whole situation. The ordeal created such a buzz that netizens could barely escape seeing Ariana Madix’s face at least once a day online.

Many Vandeprump Rules fans were disgusted at Tom Sandoval for ending his 10-year relationship with Ariana by cheating on her with a fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. What made it worse was that Raquel was also just out of an engagement with another friend, James Kennedy.

Why are Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval still living together?

Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Viewers noticed in the new season trailer that Ariana is still living under one roof with her cheating ex. Many took to Reddit and speculated the reason for this, with a few fans suggesting that Tom Sandoval is unwilling to sell the shared house because he’s potentially low on funds.

One commented: “Yes, that’s it. He doesn’t want to ‘downgrade’ to an apartment or condo, which is what he can afford lol. His ego can’t take moving out of that house and Ariana being in a better financial place than him.”

Before the release of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Ariana addressed the shared house situation on cast member Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” where she clarified that she hasn’t sold the house for financial reasons.

She said, “Financial advisers, a lawyer, an accountant, all kinds of people [were] helping make the best decisions.”

Ariana asked people to mind their own business while explaining her living situation with Sandoval. She said, “I have a pretty decent setup. My room is kind of like my little apartment. … I stay in my own little zone… Yes, we’re in the same house, but I don’t have to think about [him].”

On the other hand, Raquel showed up on cast mate Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” where she made some big claims regarding the now-split couple.

She said, “He had a free place to stay and chose to stay in the house with Ariana. They both can afford a place or go rent a place. It really isn’t that surprising that they’re living together in my eyes, because it’s been this way. They haven’t been an authentic couple, romantic, intimate.”

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. To stay updated on Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.