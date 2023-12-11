Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix postpones live shows due to illness

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules was set to go on a three-city tour for her new cocktail book, “Single AF Cocktails.” However, illness has caused her to postpone the tour dates until further notice.

Ariana Madix is riding a wave of fame after the controversial Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, given the nickname “Scandoval.”

The “Something About Her” owner placed third on Dancing With the Stars season 32, just released a new cocktail book, and is preparing for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules to air in January.

After a whirlwind of press and the news that she’ll be making her Broadway debut in “Chicago” as Roxie Hart, Ariana may have to put a pause on some of her commitments.

On Instagram stories, Ariana shared with her followers that she caught an illness, and had to postpone her upcoming book tour.

“It seems that some maybe havent gotten their email and maybe it went to spam but incase you are seeing this just to confirm – i am sick and had to postpone my tour dates.”

She continued, “I’m really sad about it and wish i could un-sick myself but i also don’t want to get anyone else sick. i love you guys and hope to see you all soon.”

Ariana was set to visit three cities on her “Single AF Cocktails” book tour throughout the month of December, with special guests for each show.

The first show was scheduled for December 10 at Town Hall in New York City, following a second show on December 12 at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, and one last date at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on December 13.

So far, the shows haven’t been rescheduled yet, but ticketholders will be able to honor their tickets for the new dates in the future.

Vanderpump Rules fans will have to keep checking Ariana’s Instagram page to see when she’ll resume her book tour.