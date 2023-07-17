Aesha Scott tells Below Deck Down Under fans to expect shock “crossover” in Season 2

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott just revealed that fans are going to get an unexpected reunion in Season 2.

Below Deck Down Under’s Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott is no stranger to TV. Not only is she currently starring in Down Under, but she has multiple other television shows under her belt.

Aehsa was the 2nd Stewardess for two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean. She was also a contestant on Season 9 of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia. She ended up finishing third in the competition.

With all that being said, fans would love to see the reality TV star reunite with some of her previous crew members/co-stars and they might be getting their wish very soon.

Did Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha tease a Season 2 crossover?

On July 15, Aesha spoke with TV Insider about what viewers can expect from Season 2. In the interview, she shared that a crossover is going to be included in the season.

“There will be a crossover. You will see a familiar face. It’s someone I know. It’s a very interesting twist for viewers and will get a lot of people talking,” she said.

The reality TV star went on to reveal that she would be down for a Below Deck all-stars series. Which fans have already been hoping for since some of the crew members from most of the Below Deck shows met up.

“Yes! An all-star Below Deck would be awesome,” Aesha said.

Do you hear that Bravo?

Viewers will soon see who the surprise guest from Aesha’s past will be making an appearance. With the number of crew members on her seasons of Med, it really can be anybody.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.