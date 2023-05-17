Below Deck fans want an all stars season after multiple BD crews meet up

Fans of Below Deck and its many spin-off shows are hoping for a special crossover all-stars season after numerous crew members got together.

The success of Below Deck is unparalleled with many of the show’s most popular crew members going on to grow big followings on social media leading to numerous other opportunities.

Earlier in May, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher posted a series of photos to Instagram revealing that she had met up with crew members from Down Under, Mediterranean, and the flagship program.

In total, Chief stews Fraser Olender and Aesha Scott, Chef Dave White, Jake Foulger, Courtney Veale, and Hayley De Sola Pinto all got together in London leaving fans begging for a team-up show.

Fans want Below Deck All Stars crossover with popular crew members

After the photos were posted to the crew members’ social media pages and the official Below Deck Instagram, fans of the show voiced their excitement at a possible crossover.

“I don’t know how, but Bravo needs to put this crew together for a future season of BD!” one eager fan commented.

“Okay I need a Below Deck All Stars NOW!” exclaimed another.

“This group would be unstoppable on the boat!” someone else encouraged.

So far, there’s no confirmation that any such crossover event is happening, but it would be quite interesting if Bravo were to announce an all-stars season.

Of course, if it did, that would leave the question of who the captain and other deckhands would be? Could Captain Lee make a triumphant return to sea after “retirement“? There are all sorts of different possibilities for such a project.

In the meantime, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for more in the world of Below Deck and reality TV