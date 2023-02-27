Below Deck chief stew Aesha Scott has chimed in with her verdict on Captain Lee Rosbach returning to the show in Season 10, saying he should stay at home.

Aesha has experience dipping between Bravo’s different shows, starring in both Below Deck Med and most recently in Below Deck Down Under as a chief stewardess.

So, it’s only natural that she would be interested in Bravo‘s most recent crossover as her old boss Captain Sandy Yawn replaced Captain Lee, after some medical troubles.

Lee confirmed he would be returning in Season 10 after taking shots at his replacement for firing members of the crew in his absence. Though, his future with the series is still clouded in mystery.

Aesha Scott explains why Captain Lee shouldn’t return to Below Deck

Appearing in a podcast called Behind The Velvet Rope, with David Yontef, the New Zealander has shared her view on the captain situation in Bravo TV’s US show.

“I never expected that [Sandy replacing him]… I don’t think we have ever had a crossover like that before. It was such an epic twist. I kind of felt for Lee in a way because I was like… this will kill him. I think he’s such an old school, salty seadog, kind of thing,” she said.

“The fact that a younger woman captain is coming in to take over, I just feel like it would have crushed his ego. I knew that walking off there he would have been swearing under his breath.”

Captain Lee was forced off the show with recurring health issues but was seen on the preview for episode 15, driving back towards the St. David’s superyacht.

Watch Aesha’s take on Captain Lee’s return below.

“Part of me is like he shouldn’t have even started to come back for this season anyway. He does have a lot of trouble walking, he is getting old, and I feel like it’s better to leave on a high than clawing on,” she said, noting the experience would be “embarrassing” for him.

“I don’t really see him coming back this season… But I don’t know,” agreeing with David that his time might be done on Bravo TV. “He’s kind of had his time now. He’s done a really good job.”

Then, Aesha noted the reasons why she feels that way. “He obviously knew his legs weren’t working very well. From a safety point of view, he should never have come in because what if something happens?.. Ideally, it would be better not to attempt the season.”

Captain Lee has been featured in Below Deck since the very beginning in 2013 and is now an adored member of the cast, by both fans and former co-workers. Whether or not he will be able to continue on past Season 10 remains to be seen.

