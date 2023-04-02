Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott joins I’m a Celeb cast

Aesha Scott has jumped ship to I’m a Celeb after several seasons on Below Deck

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has joined the cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

The steward from New Zealand who starred in several seasons of Below Deck Down Under is one of thirteen A-list celebrities going into the jungle to compete in challenges and put up with trials.

The charity that Scott has chosen her winnings to go towards is The Cancer Council, an Australian charity bringing attention to people struggling with cancer across the country.

Scott said that while she was nervous about being surrounded by more well-known celebrities, she’s hoping that she can win fans over, like she did on Below Deck.

Who is Aesha Scott from I’m a Celeb?

Aesha Scott rose to fame on Below Deck Down Under, where she served as a steward, or “stew”, for several seasons. She is originally from New Zealand.

She quickly became a fan favourite because of her “always have a good time” mentality, which saw her flirt with several deckhands while also performing her deck job properly.

After her successes with reality TV, Scott has made it clear that she wants to secure a TV presenting gig in Australia and capitalize on her fame.

She said: “I am very aware that I‘m probably going to be the most Z-list celebrity going in.

“The reason that I‘m doing all of this TV stuff is my dream is to become a TV host. So I would really love to grow my following in Australia because I think it would be a really cool place to get my first hosting jobs.”

For more Below Deck news and updates, check out our coverage of Captain Lee’s retirement.