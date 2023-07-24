Aesha Scott notices big difference in herself for Below Deck Down Under Season 2

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott just revealed that she is coming back “much more assertive” for Season 2.

As the Chief Stewardess, Aesha Scott is tasked with working with a group of crew members to consistently get the job done. Which, called for a lot of drama in the first season.

For starters, there was Stewardess Magda Ziomek. She was fired in Season 1 after constantly caring more about her phone than her job.

Then, there was Chef Ryan McKeown. Not only was he disrespectful to Aesha, but he was very vulgar about his distaste for Captain Jason Chambers.

Needless to say, Aesha is tasked with dealing with the rest of the crew and their potential arguments with her. But, judging by a recent interview she did, Aesha is sick and tired of letting people walk all over her.

Is Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott more assertive?

In an interview with Decider on July 24, Aesha was tasked with reflecting on her Season 1 performance.

Some of the main moments she looked back on were how she mishandled the drama with the other crew members.

She said, “[r]ewatching the first season, I felt I was so focused on trying to prove myself as a Chief Stew that I let a lot of bad behavior slide. I looked at how long I let Magda [Ziomek] get away with things, how long I let Ryan just treat me like s**t and not do his job, and I just wasn’t happy about it.”

Yet, the reality TV star went on to say that enough is enough, and that’s coming back stronger.

Aesha revealed, “I was adamant that coming back this season, I wouldn’t let negative things go on for longer than they should. It’s not that I wanted to come back and be a bitch or anything like that. I will always be kind, and I will always be fair. I just wanted to be much more assertive.”

As this season goes on, viewers will get to see more of Aesha’s assertive side. And, determine their opinion of it.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.