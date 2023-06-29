Below Deck Down Under: What happened to Chef Ryan McKeown and where is he now?

Below Deck Down Under season 1 saw multiple crew members fired, including Chef Ryan Mckeown. With a memorable exit from the show, fans are wondering where the divide chef is now.

Below Deck’s franchise chronicles the lives of various crews working on superyachts throughout the charter season. Down Under is one of the newer spin-offs, with only one season released so far and a second expected to air on July 17.

Down Under’s first season was packed with plenty of memorable moments — after all, who could forget Chef Ryan Mckeown’s dramatic exit from the show after he was fired?

But what exactly led to the chef’s firing and where is he now?

Peacock Chef Ryan McKeown made his debut in Below Deck Down Under season 1

Fans of the show were horrified by Ryan’s attitude in the first season after he continuously disrespected Captain Jason and his fellow crewmates.

As well as this, Ryan’s food service failed to impress guests charter after charter, leaving viewers baffled by his apparent lack of culinary skills.

Ultimately, Captain Jason decided to let Ryan go after an English high tea that was below sub-par — and Ryan did not take the news well.

“Captain’s a f****** vagina,” Ryan said while packing his bags. He continued to talk badly about the captain, saying, “He’s the only f****** critic on the f****** boat.”

Overhearing Ryan’s comments, Captain Jason gave him a 25-minute time limit to pack and leave. Ryan went on to moon the crew as he departed the dock.

Following his departure from the show, Ryan appeared in an interview with The Daily Dish. He discussed some of his most controversial moments on the show, including a disagreement he had with Chief Stew Aesha Scott after he told her to “stick to vacuums, I’ll stick to cooking”.

Reflecting on his relationship with Aesha, Ryan stated he had no regrets and blamed the chief stew for their tensions.

“I don’t think she was a team leader. I don’t think she was a team player,” he said in the interview. “Working with her was not easy, and she did not try to do anything to make it easy.”

As to what the chef is up to these days, Ryan’s Instagram shows he is still cooking and is currently dating artist Shannon Rose.

