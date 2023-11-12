Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott celebrates major milestone in reality TV career

After years on camera, Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under is being rewarded for her relatable personality.

Arguably one of the most recognizable faces from the Below Deck franchise is Aesha Scott.

After making her debut in Mediterranean as a second stewardess, she now works as the Chief Stewardess on Down Under.

Over the years she has become a fan-favorite crew member, especially from Season 2 of the Australian series.

She was specifically applauded for how she handled the on-screen sexual misconduct between Margot Sisson and Luke Jones.

Not only did she win over the viewers, but she might be receiving worldwide recognition in the form of a trophy.

Is Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha getting an award?

On November 8, Aesha announced on her Instagram that she had been nominated for an award.

Specifically, the reality TV star is up for the Television Personality of the Year category at the 2023 New Zealand Television Awards.

“I CANNOT BELIEVE IT, I definitely did not expect it!!! Winning this in my home country would mean SO much, even being nominated shows me how far I have come,” Aesha wrote in the caption.

Several stars from the Below Deck franchise have since commented their congratulations in the comment section of the IG post.

Chef Tzarina Ralph wrote, “Yasssssssss! The girl !!!! Yasssss.”

Courtney Veale also chimed in and wrote, “Omggggg Aesha that is AMAZING!!! You deserve it!”

She is the only Below Deck star to be nominated this year for this specific show. The winner is set to be announced at the award ceremony on December 5. Voting closes on November 20.

To stay updated on Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.