Below Deck Down Under: Where is Magda Ziomek now?

Below Deck Down Under’s first season saw third Stew Magda Ziomek struggle to balance her work and private life, ultimately resulting in her being let go. But where is she now?

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under was a rollercoaster of highs and lows, chronicling the lives of staff working on superyachts throughout the charter season.

With plenty of drama and issues to keep viewers glued to the screen, the season eventually resulted in two crewmembers being fired. One of them was none other than third Stew Magda Ziomek, who had trouble keeping away from her phone while on the job.

Down Under has been renewed for a second season, but fans are wondering what has Ziomek been up to since her exit from the show.

Peacock Ziomek’s relationship with her long-distance boyfriend ultimately resulted in her being fired

From the very beginning, Ziomek did not make a good impression on Chief Stew Aesha Scott due to her continuously communicating with her long-distance boyfriend.

Due to the couple’s trust issues, Ziomek was constantly texting her boyfriend in an effort to work on their relationship. But texting and yachting are not a good combo.

Scott eventually decided enough was enough and told Captain Jason Chambers that the third stew had to go. Ziomek was then fired on episode 13.

Instagram: magdaziomek Ziomek has been sharing her modeling photos on Instagram

Since filming Down Under’s first season, Ziomek and her boyfriend broke up.

“It was hard for me to explain to him because he didn’t know the yachting industry,” the third stew told TV Insider. “We’re not together anymore. We broke up. I know if I’m yachting, I have to be fully focused. It was all making my life complicated.”

Ziomek has also shifted her focus to modeling, which she has been sharing on her Instagram account.

