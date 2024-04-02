What happened to Big Ed after 90 Day Fiance? Liz Woods split explained

90 Day Fiance couple, Edward ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz Woods, had a chaotic on-and-off relationship. Here’s what happened to the pair after the filming ended.

Big Ed and Liz Woods were featured on the Discovery+ hit reality show’s spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1, which aired in 2021.

The two met at a local restaurant in San Diego and quickly became friends, Big Ed asked Liz on a date for the first time while filming the show.

The pair had a huge argument by the end of Season 1 and revealed that they had broken up. Liz expressed that she felt pressured and rushed in their relationship.

Are Big Ed and Liz Woods still together?

TLC Liz and Ed broke up around 14 times since they started dating.

After years of an on-and-off relationship, Big Ed and Liz are currently not together.

Their break-up was official when Big Ed returned on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 but Liz did not make a comeback with him. Instead, the reality star tested his connection with childhood friend Kaory.

Ed’s relationship with Kaory didn’t go well either and she rejected him by the end of Season 2.

During the summer of 2021, Ed’s dog Teddy died, and it was rumored that the exes got in touch and reconnected after the incident. Liz sent the grieving pet owner some flowers and the two started talking again.

In the following months, the pair made their engagement official and were set to tie the knot in the upcoming year. The couple then appeared on the spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 7, where they had another on-screen break-up.

Liz and Ed’s cycle of make-ups and break-ups continued as they joined 90 Day: The Last Resort as a couple in August 2023. The two got married after the filming of the season and returned on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 to reveal that they had moved in together in Arkansas.

However, in February 2024, their break-up rumors took social media by storm as Liz showed off her new boyfriend on Instagram.

