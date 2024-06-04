Is 90 Day Fiancé’s Liz Woods married? Rumors explained

90 Day Fiancé fans speculated that Liz Woods might be married to her new boyfriend Jayson Zuniga based on her social media posts.

Liz Woods ended her relationship with Big Ed Brown on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, but she has moved on with her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

She has shared glimpses of Jayson on her Instagram stories since 2023, but still keeps him somewhat hidden on her main feed.

In December 2023, 90 Day Fiancé fans assumed that Liz was engaged when she shared a black and white photo of herself wearing a ring on Instagram without a caption.

“Please tell me that ring is from someone else other than the ogre Ed!” one fan commented.

Another follower told Liz that she was wearing her ring on the wrong hand if it was supposed to be an engagement ring.

In a Reddit post from May 19, a user reposted one of Liz’s Instagram stories from another wedding she attended.

The 90 Day Fiancé star posted the seating chart, where her name was listed as “Liz Zuniga,” alongside her boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

“Did anyone else notice it said Jayson and Liz Zuniga? I don’t see a ring but yeah…” the original poster wrote.

On June 3, a 90 Day Fiancé fan account on X who has connections to Liz reposted the rumors of her being married and said, “50 likes and I’ll text Liz and ask her if this is clickbait.”

A day later, they shared an update with followers and confirmed that Liz wasn’t married to Jayson, and the rumors weren’t true. “UPDATE: it’s clickbait AF!!! (Confirmed).”

While Liz may not have tied the knot with her new boyfriend Jayson, viewers will be waiting to see if she reveals any new relationship milestones on social media.

Now that she’s no longer with Big Ed, fans are hopeful that she will be successful in her relationship with Jayson.