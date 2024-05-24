90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed explains how he’s changed his life after breakup

After appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Big Ed Brown revealed the major life changes he made following his breakup with Liz Woods.

Big Ed Brown called off his wedding to Liz Woods on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, which led to an explosive breakup.

The couple has broken up 15 times before and ended up getting back together. However, this time was permanent, as Big Ed admitted he’s in a better place, and Liz moved on with a new boyfriend.

In an interview with ET, Big Ed explained how he’s making changes in his life after his split with Liz.

Article continues after ad

The 90 Day Fiancé star confirmed that he’s still living in Arkansas, and looking to date a conservative Christian woman.

Although he’s met many eligible women close to his age, there is one that he really likes. The two meet for lunch every week and he said that she’s a good influence on his life.

Article continues after ad

“She actually introduced me to a charity that I’m now involved in,” he shared. “I’m back at church, so I’m also lectoring at my local church. I’m an usher and it’s really fun.”

When asked if the breakup sparked the “new Ed,” he replied, “It was me having to look at how I’ve behaved, how I’ve treated women, and how I’ve spoke to women, and I’m not proud of that.”

Article continues after ad

Big Ed also mentioned that he’s in therapy, and his therapist told him that his behavior shouldn’t define who he is.

Prior to dating Liz, he made his franchise debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 with his ex, Rose Vega. Fans slammed Big Ed’s behavior with Rose, and believe he treated Liz the same way.

Now that Big Ed revealed he’s working on himself, fans are curious to see if he will apply what he learned in his next relationship.