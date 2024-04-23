90 Day Fiance’s Liz found out Big Ed called off their wedding via text from officiant

Liz Woods discovered that Big Ed Brown called off their wedding when she received a text from their officiant on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are planning their wedding on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, but the couple is facing more bumps in the road.

Tensions came to a head on the April 21 episode, where Liz expressed her distaste for Ed’s taco pasta recipe, along with his overall cooking skills.

The couple fought in front of their family when Liz noticed that her daughter Ryleigh’s food was too spicy. Instead of feeling sorry for his future stepdaughter, Ed told her to stop acting like a baby.

Liz and Ed fought that night, and the next morning, she realized he had left and took a drive to go find him.

Ed decided to call off the wedding, but Liz didn’t find out until she received a text from their officiant.

Liz wasn’t happy with how Ed chose to handle the situation, and he defended his actions by saying, “I think Liz actually is waiting for me to call her up and say I’m sorry like it’s always been. I call, I apologize, okay, and we move on. And, that’s how the last 14 breakups have been.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star admitted that Ed meant everything to her, but she couldn’t put any more effort into the relationship.

Liz and Ed’s 14th breakup will continue to play out on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and it doesn’t look like the fiancees will have their dream wedding anymore.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.