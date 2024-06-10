90 Day Fiancé fans accuse woman of using Big Ed for fame in NYC

Big Ed Brown from 90 Day Fiancé went on a date with a new woman in New York City, and fans believe she’s using him.

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown is open to dating again after calling off his wedding with Liz Woods and ending their two-year relationship.

He admitted that he’s making changes to his life since his split with Liz, and started seeing a conservative Christian woman in Arkansas.

However, on June 9, Big Ed was spotted on a date with a younger blonde woman in New York City. He shared an Instagram video of the two dancing in a pedicab and wrote, “My @bsbae.”

While he didn’t reveal her name, the woman’s Instagram page is set to private, and says she works as a news reporter. “My page is for friends, not followers,” she wrote in her bio.

On the same day, Big Ed posted another video from the date on Instagram, where he posed with NYPD cops in Times Square and rode in the streets of New York with the same woman. The song “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi played in the background.

In the comments, 90 Day Fiancé fans accused the woman of using Big Ed for fame because they were on a very public date.

“She looks really familiar. Has she been on any other reality shows?” one fan wrote.

Another follower predicted that she was either Big Ed’s new victim or wanted to be on reality TV.

A third person believed the woman wouldn’t have given him the time of day if he wasn’t on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Although Big Ed claimed he’s working on himself after his breakup with Liz, fans are skeptical about him jumping into a relationship so quickly.

They feel that he should take some more time before dating someone else again, and are confused about the woman’s intentions with him. If Big Ed reveals more posts with her, they might get clarity about his relationship status.