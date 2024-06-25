90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed pokes fun at “iconic” Before the 90 Days scene

Big Ed Brown reflected on his iconic shower scene in the Philippines from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4.

Big Ed Brown has had many memorable moments on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, such as his taco pasta fight with Liz Woods and the time he washed his hair with mayonnaise.

However, Big Ed’s most iconic scene was on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 during his visit to the Philippines to see his then-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega. When he showered outside with Rose and her dad, a rat unexpectedly joined them in the basement, which caused him to freak out.

In the People series called “Reality Rewatch,” the 90 Day Fiancé star watched the scene back and reacted to what went on four years later.

“Probably the funniest part of this scene, believe it or not, was how much enjoyment Rose was getting in watching me suffer,” Big Ed admitted.

Big Ed revealed that after taking a shower with Rose’s family, he reached a breaking point and didn’t want to stay there for another night.

Although he said that showering in the Philippines wasn’t his most pleasant moment, he now realizes that it became a hit with viewers.

“This was definitely the strangest experience of the entire season, showering with the dad and the rat scene. And it’s my understanding that it’s the most iconic scene in TLC history, for 90 Day Fiancé,” he explained.

Big Ed has been a returning cast member since his franchise debut in 2020, and fans have seen him go through multiple relationships on the show.

He is now navigating his breakup with Liz while appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8, and viewers are curious to see if he’ll remain on the show since he’s not in a relationship with anyone.