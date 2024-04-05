90 Day Fiancé’s Liz throws shade at Ed after fans ask about him amid breakup

Liz Woods threw shade at her ex, Big Ed Brown, after a 90 Day Fiancé fan asked where he was in her Instagram video.

90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods recently broke up with Big Ed Brown and moved back to San Diego, California from Arkansas with her 10-year-old daughter, Ryleigh.

The couple is currently appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, and they were in the process of planning their wedding at the time.

On Instagram, Liz posted a video with Ryleigh, where they laughed together while trying on a red face mask in the mirror. “Thanks kid,” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues after ad

“Where’s Ed? He would love this,” one fan asked in the comments. Liz clapped back at the fan and replied, “Social media outlets say Thailand, but def not here. We’re too busy being just us.”

Other 90 Day Fiancé fans wrote positive messages for Liz to show their support. “Lol too busy smiling and enjoying life to be worried about that! Your daughter is precious!” one person wrote.

Article continues after ad

“Enjoy every minute. Happy looks good on you, Liz! We all fight for love, but sometimes in the end you gotta fight for yourself,” another fan chimed in.

“Couldn’t be happier for you. You deserve better,” a third fan agreed.

Article continues after ad

Since Liz has finally left Big Ed after breaking up more than 11 times, fans are excited to see her happy and spending time with her daughter.

Viewers were skeptical about Big Ed and Liz’s relationship on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, and hope the former couple won’t get back together anytime soon.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.