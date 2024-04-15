90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed throws shade at ex Liz with family tribute

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown made a dig at his ex Liz Woods by paying tribute to his family in an Instagram post.

Big Ed Brown broke up with his fiance Liz Woods, and the events leading to their split are playing out on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Liz threw shade at Big Ed on social media, but he clapped back at his ex in a recent Instagram post featuring a slideshow of photos and videos with his family. “Family trumps all..!” the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote.

Big Ed’s video showed him spending time with his family in Arkansas and participating in activities such as foosball, grilling outdoors, and sitting on the porch enjoying the nice weather.

The post included his mom Norma Brown, which was shocking since they stopped talking while he was still in a relationship with Liz.

When Big Ed and Liz were together, he also didn’t speak to his daughter, Tiffany. She didn’t approve of the relationship because Liz is close in age to her, and she was against her dad dating someone younger.

However, Big Ed seems to have mended his relationship with Tiffany, and shared an Instagram reel with photos of them together through the years in March.

Although Big Ed and Liz’s split was difficult for the couple, the breakup has allowed them to appreciate their families.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.