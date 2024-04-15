EntertainmentReality TV

90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed throws shade at ex Liz with family tribute

Erica Handel
Liz and Ed 90 Day FianceTLC

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown made a dig at his ex Liz Woods by paying tribute to his family in an Instagram post.

Big Ed Brown broke up with his fiance Liz Woods, and the events leading to their split are playing out on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Liz threw shade at Big Ed on social media, but he clapped back at his ex in a recent Instagram post featuring a slideshow of photos and videos with his family. “Family trumps all..!” the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote.

Big Ed’s video showed him spending time with his family in Arkansas and participating in activities such as foosball, grilling outdoors, and sitting on the porch enjoying the nice weather.

The post included his mom Norma Brown, which was shocking since they stopped talking while he was still in a relationship with Liz.

When Big Ed and Liz were together, he also didn’t speak to his daughter, Tiffany. She didn’t approve of the relationship because Liz is close in age to her, and she was against her dad dating someone younger.

However, Big Ed seems to have mended his relationship with Tiffany, and shared an Instagram reel with photos of them together through the years in March.

Although Big Ed and Liz’s split was difficult for the couple, the breakup has allowed them to appreciate their families.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Topics

90 day fiance

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
90 Day Fiance Veronica
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé stars reveal red flags they can’t stand on dating sites
Erica Handel
Patrick, Thais, and John 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Thais admits John will be a “disaster” on Brazil trip
Erica Handel
Jamal and Luisa 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Jamal & Luisa dating? Single Life drama explained
Erica Handel
Natalie 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie emotional after admitting she was the “problem” to exes
Erica Handel

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.