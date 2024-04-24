EntertainmentReality TV

90 Day Fiancé fans confused after Love In Paradise episode pulled from streaming

Erica Handel
90 Day Fiance Luke and MadeleinTLC

90 Day Fiancé fans were confused when the premiere episode of Love In Paradise Season 4 was missing from streaming platforms online.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 premiered on April 22, and the couples on the show are already opening up to the cameras.

In the first episode, a new cast member named Luke filmed a scene in a tanning bed. Even though his body was blurred on screen, a fan on X noticed that everything was shown in the tanning bed’s mirror, despite it being covered up elsewhere.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise episodes can be streamed online the very next day, but fans couldn’t find the premiere episode on HBO Max or Discovery Plus when they tried to look for it.

Luke 90 Day Fiance Love In ParadiseTLC

90 Day Fiancé fans speculated that Luke’s inappropriate scene might be the reason why they couldn’t stream the show online.

“Is this why I cant find it on HBO Max right now?!” one fan wrote.

“Was wondering about that! Couldn’t find it on demand or on Max yesterday!” another fan chimed in.

“It isn’t on Discovery + and it’s usually there the next day!” a third added.

Although viewers are eager to watch the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise premiere online, it’s possible that the network removed it to avoid backlash.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise airs questionable scenes at times, but none of the franchise episodes have ever been pulled from streaming platforms completely.

Fans will have to keep checking to see if the episode ends up being re-edited and added at a later date.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

