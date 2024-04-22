Where to stream 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 premieres in April, and here’s where viewers can stream the new season online.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise is returning for Season 4 on TLC, and four new international couples are sharing their love stories with viewers for the first time.

Kyle and Anika, Shawn and Alliya, Luke and Madelein, and Alex and Adriano will test their relationships in Colombia, Italy, Brazil, and Malta to see if they’re ready to spend their lives together.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 22. Here are the details about where viewers can stream the new season online.

Where is 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 available to stream?

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise premiered on the TLC network in July 2021 and is available to stream on Discovery Plus.

Seasons 1-3 can be streamed on TLC Go, Max, FuboTV, and Apple TV+. The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on Monday, April 22 on TLC.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise anywhere

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 49% off yearly subscriptions. ExpressVPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows from anywhere in the world.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 premieres Monday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.