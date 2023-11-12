Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Operation Deep Freeze: Release date, new operator, map, more

Operation Deep Freeze is the fourth and final season of Rainbow Six Siege Year 8, bringing along a new operator, map, playlist changes, and a lot more. Here’s a rundown of everything arriving with Rainbow Six Y8S4 including the release date of the new season.

Year 8 Season 4 brings Operation Deep Freeze to Rainbow 6 Siege, letting players delve into a plethora of changes in the game. Some of the upcoming season’s highlights include a brand-new operator, map, some reworks, and not to forget, a change in meta.

A beloved game mode also bids adieu with the new season and an AI playlist is here to replace it. With that said, here’s a rundown of everything on the way with Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Operation Deep Freeze.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze will be released on November 28, 2023.

The ongoing season, Operation Heavy Mettle, ends on November 27 and the next season will follow immediately on Tuesday. Operation Deep Freeze is the fourth and final season of Rainbow 6 until Year 9 content comes and takes over.

Operation Deep Freeze introduces “Tubarao”, the new Defender

Ubisoft Tubarao is the new operator in Y8S4.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze introduces Tubarao, the new operator hailing from Ponta Delgada in Portugal. He belongs to the Wolfguard group which includes the likes of Doc, Rook, Thunderbird, Twitch, and more.

His primary gadget, the Zoto Canister, is a throwable device that sticks to surfaces, releases a freezing gas, deactivates gadgets, exposes footprints, and slows down attacks. This means Tubarao can be an excellent operator to pair with other defenders like Bandit and Pulse.

Rainbow 6 Tubarao weapons and gadgets

Ubisoft Tubarao’s primary gadget is unique.

Tubarao will be a 2 Health 2 Speed defender in Rainbow 6 Y8S4. Here’s what his arsenal looks like in Operation Deep Freeze:

Primary Weapons : MPX, AR-15.50

: MPX, AR-15.50 Secondary Weapons : P226 MK 25

: P226 MK 25 Primary Gadget : Zoto Canister (a total of four)

: Zoto Canister (a total of four) Secondary Gadgets: Nitro Cell, Proximity Alarm

The Zoto Cannister can prove to be quite handy when it comes to deactivating destructive gadgets temporarily. It can slow down attacks, giving defenders the chance to get a breather and plan out the remaining of the round in their favor.

Rainbow 6 brings a new map, ‘Lair’

Ubisoft Lair is the latest map brought with R6 Y8S4.

Lair is the new map that Operation Deep Freeze brings along and it’s a secret headquarters in the middle of a giant cave! It has a ton of entry points for Attackers and features a total of four bomb sites.

Defenders might have a hard time defending this map without proper strategies as they can get shot down from a multitude of angles. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how good Lair proves to be in the competitive R6 scene.

Defender AI playlist & Frag Grenade rework

A new Defender AI playlist will debut with Operation Deep Freeze, replacing Terrorist Hunt, colloquially known as ‘THunt’. This playlist gives you the option to either go solo or find four more teammates against a stack of five AI bots. The scenarios mimic casual matches.

Frag Grenades have been reworked in the new season. Starting Y8S4, you can’t cook these grenades anymore. Meaning, gone are the days when you yellow ping a spot beneath a defender’s floor and get an easy frag. This has been done to not make these gadgets as powerful as a primary utility.

The frag grenades will now function in a similar way as stun grenades. This means it will fuze 2 seconds after bouncing off a surface. Some more operators like IQ, Lion, Sens, Osa, and Blackbeard have got these grenades now.

Rainbow 6 Siege Marketplace beta

Marketplace is a new concept in Rainbow 6 where you can trade items with the community using in-game Credits. Remember, the Credits are the premium currency of the game unlike Renown, which you earn by playing matches.

This will include different cosmetics, headgear, and a lot more. In Y8S4, the Marketplace will launch followed by a full release in Year 9. To get access to the Marketplace beta, you need to register which you can do from Ubisoft’s official website.

