Seven years since its release, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has something new to offer every season, but is it worth playing in 2023?

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the few first-person shooter games that has nailed the tactical approach. It follows a 5v5 format where players are divided into attackers and defenders to battle head-to-head to get a well-earned victory.

Released in 2015, the game has gone through a multitude of changes, that have shaken up the meta every once in a while. It has seen everything from changing how weapons work to completely reworking characters.

Now that it’s been more than seven years since its release, is Rainbow Six Siege still worth playing in 2023? Let’s find out.

What makes Rainbow Six Siege different from other FPS games?

Where Rainbow Six Siege excels is its portrayal of tactical realism accompanied by a plethora of weapons and gadgets. Unlike some other FPS games in the market which are more or less linear in approach, Siege allows players to show their prowess from different angles and on different levels.

Put simply – you must have seen in movies where soldiers rappel their way through buildings to take down enemies, right? Rainbow Six gives you that option. If you want, you can hang beside one of the windows, break a part of the barricade and shoot an enemy down with a single bullet even before they realize it.

The game has more than 60 operators (characters) and each of them specializes in a certain aspect of gameplay. While one can heal teammates, another can gather intel for the team or disable electronic gadgets for a short period of time.

Rainbow Six offers you a whole lot of variety both in terms of gameplay as well as the characters it boasts.

Ubisoft Rainbow Six Siege continues to be one of Ubisoft’s flagship products.

Is Rainbow Six Siege worth playing in 2023?

In short, yes! Rainbow Six Siege is totally still worth playing in 2023. On top of the versatile gameplay, here are some more good reasons: it has introduced a new ranked system, new maps, and new operators.

The meta of the game is constantly evolving, adding new ways for players to show their tactical nous. However, despite these pros, you should know that the game has a steep learning curve, which can be a con for a brand-new player, but this is thanks to the variety it offers.

You may get killed a ton of times while you’re just starting, but once you grab hold of the basics, the game has more than enough to reward you with.

