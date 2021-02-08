Rainbow Six Quarantine: Release date, trailer, leaks, platforms

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine is next installment of the iconic franchise. Here’s everything we know about about it.

Rainbow Six certainly has a diverse history. With a controversial esports scene and a long list of cancelled titles, it’s safe to say that the iconic FPS has struggled to make the splash that the likes of Call of Duty or CS:GO have.

Current restrictions have made this even more complex. With the Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 being postponed, fans are eager to get their hands on the elusive Rainbow Six Quarantine set to drop this year. So, here’s everything we know about the latest episode of the Rainbow Six saga

The details surrounding the official release date of the long awaited sequel are pretty slim. The Epic Games store lists the date as simply being 2021.

It’s likely that this will be closer to the end of the year given that current restrictions have delayed many a title, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Rainbow Six Quarantine Trailer

The only glimpse we have into the world of Quarantine is from the 2019 E3 trailer, and it certainly keeps any spoilers close to its chest.

E3 Teaser Trailer

It seems like the Rainbow Six operators will be taking on a challenge that they’ve never seen before. The trailer is set in a dull, laboratory-like interior where your character is clearly suffering from some form of infection.

Black veins have overtaken his arms, and judging by the screeching in the background and apparent hallucinations, something has broken free of its confinements. Eventually rescued by the familiar faces of Ela and Vigil, the trailer ends there.

Rainbow Six Quarantine Leaks

2020 saw a supposed leak from Ubisoft Connect containing the game’s proposed release date go viral. With the suggestion being that the game will drop in 21 March 2021, this has been shot down by the game’s developers. It does imply, though, that the game is perhaps in its final stages and that we’ll see it soon.

This isn’t all, however, as a pamphlet that leaked in early 2020 gives us some hints at PVE Ranked, returning operators, 3 episodes and various different maps.

What is Rainbow Six Quarantine about?

Quarantine has roots in the Outbreak event that took during place in Rainbow Six Siege, as it acts as the inspiration for the new installment.

Set several years in the future, the game sees “the Rainbow operators face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite. Infecting human hosts and their surroundings, this new enemy is more lethal and challenging than ever before.”

The game promises three man co-op “tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions ” with a “deep, radically re-designed, full game experience.” Safe to say that it’s going to be a somewhat different Rainbow Six experience.

Rainbow Six Quarantine Platforms

The platforms currently listed on the game’s official website are PC (Windows), PlayStation 4 and XBOX One. This begs the question as to whether or not the game will be optimized for next gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.

While delays have meant that the game is still catching up with the times, it seems improbable that they’ll ignore the newest consoles.