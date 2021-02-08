Logo
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Quarantine: Release date, trailer, leaks, platforms

Published: 8/Feb/2021 15:06 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 15:07

by Lauren Bergin
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine Feature Aliens
Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine is next installment of the iconic franchise. Here’s everything we know about about it.

Contents

Rainbow Six certainly has a diverse history. With a controversial esports scene and a long list of cancelled titles, it’s safe to say that the iconic FPS has struggled to make the splash that the likes of Call of Duty or CS:GO have.

Current restrictions have made this even more complex. With the Rainbow Six Invitational 2021 being postponed, fans are eager to get their hands on the elusive Rainbow Six Quarantine set to drop this year. So, here’s everything we know about the latest episode of the Rainbow Six saga

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine
Ubisoft
Will Quarantine be the helping hand Rainbow Six needs?

Rainbow Six Quarantine Release Date

The details surrounding the official release date of the long awaited sequel are pretty slim. The Epic Games store lists the date as simply being 2021.

It’s likely that this will be closer to the end of the year given that current restrictions have delayed many a title, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Rainbow Six Quarantine Trailer

The only glimpse we have into the world of Quarantine is from the 2019 E3 trailer, and it certainly keeps any spoilers close to its chest.

E3 Teaser Trailer

It seems like the Rainbow Six operators will be taking on a challenge that they’ve never seen before. The trailer is set in a dull, laboratory-like interior where your character is clearly suffering from some form of infection.

Black veins have overtaken his arms, and judging by the screeching in the background and apparent hallucinations, something has broken free of its confinements. Eventually rescued by the familiar faces of Ela and Vigil, the trailer ends there.

Rainbow Six Quarantine Leaks

2020 saw a supposed leak from Ubisoft Connect containing the game’s proposed release date go viral. With the suggestion being that the game will drop in 21 March 2021, this has been shot down by the game’s developers. It does imply, though, that the game is perhaps in its final stages and that we’ll see it soon.

This isn’t all, however, as a pamphlet that leaked in early 2020 gives us some hints at PVE Ranked, returning operators, 3 episodes and various different maps.

Rainbow 6 Quarantine Pamphlet Leak
Reddit: u/X_hard_rocker
This pamphlet is all the information we really have on the title.

What is Rainbow Six Quarantine about?

Quarantine has roots in the Outbreak event that took during place in Rainbow Six Siege, as it acts as the inspiration for the new installment.

Set several years in the future, the game sees “the Rainbow operators face off against a totally new breed of mutated alien parasite. Infecting human hosts and their surroundings, this new enemy is more lethal and challenging than ever before.”

The game promises three man co-op “tense, chaotic and totally unpredictable missions ” with a “deep, radically re-designed, full game experience.” Safe to say that it’s going to be a somewhat different Rainbow Six experience.

Rainbow Six Quarantine Platforms

The platforms currently listed on the game’s official website are PC (Windows), PlayStation 4 and XBOX One. This begs the question as to whether or not the game will be optimized for next gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S.

While delays have meant that the game is still catching up with the times, it seems improbable that they’ll ignore the newest consoles.

Pokemon

Pokemon Red & Blue player makes bizarre discovery 25 years after release

Published: 8/Feb/2021 14:54

by Daniel Megarry
Professor Oak Pokemon Red
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Red Blue

A Pokemon Red and Blue player has discovered that trainers can get a free gift from Professor Oak if they fulfill an oddly-specific set of actions in the game.

The iconic Pokemon franchise began life in Japan in 1996 as Blue and Green, before later reaching the US in 1998 as Red and Blue. They were runaway successes, of course, and players regularly revisit the Game Boy titles for nostalgia and quality gameplay.

25 years later, the OG series of games keep on giving, as trainers often find easter eggs that surprise even the most dedicated of fans.

Most recently, it was discovered that players can get a free gift from Professor Oak that no one seems to know about.

Pokemon Professor Oak
The Pokemon Company
Professor Oak appeared in the very first Pokemon games, Blue and Green.

Reddit user ArkthePieKing shared their discovery on the Pokemon subreddit, where they detailed the long and very specific actions the player must take in order to trigger the event with Professor Oak at the start of Pokemon Blue and Red.

They explained that players must have beaten their rival next to Viridian City, have not received the Boulder Badge from Gym Leader Brock, and have not obtained any PokeBalls at all – whether bought or found on the ground – to unlock the event.

Players then need to return all the way to Pallet Town and speak to Professor Oak, despite there being no reason to do. He will offer up free Pokeballs, alongside the dialogue: “You can’t get detailed info on Pokemon by just seeing them. Use these to capture wild Pokemon.”

Considering this requires players to have spent a fair amount of time in the game without ever catching a Pokemon or even owning a PokeBall, ArkthePieKing added: “It’s wild that this event is even in the game given how obtuse and difficult it is to trigger!”

Free Pokeballs in R/B/Y testing from pokemon

And it seems that no one else knew about this little side-mission either, with Reddit users debating among themselves why exactly this was added into the game in the first place.

“Unbelievable. Old games are hilarious for their strange decisions,” wrote one fan, while another added: “The magic of old games, filling their story with secret little nuggets that you can only find if you do what is least logical.”

Some suggested the gift may have existed as a “final failsafe” to help players who really struggled with progressing in the game, while others speculated that Oak was originally going to visit you after the rival battle to give you the Pokeballs but that ended up being scrapped.

While it’s certainly not a groundbreaking discovery, it is interesting to see that players who have complete the game over and over again still never managed to stumble upon this little event.

That’s not the only revelation that’s been made by fans of the original Pokemon games lately: An electrifying easter egg in Pokemon Yellow featuring the franchise’s mascot Pikachu left fans stunned last year.