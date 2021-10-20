Rainbow Six patch Y6S3.3 notes: Clash & Kapkan buffs, P10 Roni nerfs

Rainbow Six patch Y6S3.3 is here. There’s plenty of operator buffs for Clash, Kapkan, Castle, and more, and a few nerfs to Aruni, Alibi, and Mozzie: We’ve got the full October 19 patch notes here.

Another hefty Rainbow Six update has arrived as Ubisoft has introduced yet another wave of significant changes to the tactical FPS in the leadup to Operation High Caliber.

Six popular characters have been buffed or nerfed to some degree with three weapons and gadgets have also come under the microscope.

Clash, Castle, Kapkan receive big buffs in Y6S3.3 patch

For the most part, Operators have been changed for the better in the latest update. While some tweaks are fairly minor, others could help see a surge in playtime over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Castle, Clash, Kapkan, Melusi, Oryx, and Wamai were the six Operators in focus this time around.

Among the noteworthy adjustments, Clash mains will now load into each map with a new piece of equipment at the ready. Gone is the P-10C as the Super Shotty is now available in its place, allowing her to open up some nice rotates for her team.

Read More: Rainbow Six Crystal Guard battle pass details

In another considerable change, Kapkan can now have a little more fun with his Entry Denial Devices. Up until this patch, the Operator could only place one at each door or window. Now, he can go wild and place as many as he likes — leading to some very deadly traps.

Advertisement

Castle also gained a new Armor panel, upping his total to four. However, to compensate, they are now easier to destroy with melee attacks — down to nine from 12.

Weapon and gadgets tuned in Y6S3.3 update

Next are the weapon and gadget changes in the Y6S3.3 patch. Both the MX4 Storm and the P10 Roni have been nerfed while the Hard Breach Charge has been buffed.

Regarding the guns, both will now be more difficult to control as vertical recoil has been increased across the board.

The P10 Roni has a harsher kick when firing initial rounds, and its total ammo count has been dropped down as well — meaning Mozzie and Aruni players might find more value out of the Commando 9 and the Mk 14 EBR respectively.

Advertisement

Read More: How to claim Rainbow Six Prime Gaming rewards

On the positive end, fans of the Hard Breach Charge are in luck. After a year of having just one in each round, players can now use two Hard Breach Charges as they please.

You can find the full Rainbow Six Y6S3.3 patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S3.3 patch notes

Operator Balancing

Castle

Increased Armor Panels to 4 (was 3).

Reduced melee hits required to destroy a Armor Panels to 9 (was 12).

Clash

Replaced P-10C with Super Shorty.

Kapkan

No longer limited to placing 1 trap per door/window frame.

Melusi

Added Bulletproof Camera (removed Nitro Cell).

Oryx

Reduced Dash refresh time to 8 seconds (was 12 seconds).

Wamai

Increased number of Mag-NETs to 6 (was 4).

Reduced catching area of effect to 3.5 meters (was 5 meters).

Weapon Balancing

MX4 Storm (Alibi)

Increased Mx4 vertical recoil.

P10 Roni (Aruni, Mozzie)

Reduced P10 Roni Magazine from 19+1 to 15+1.

Increased vertical recoil and first kick recoil.

Total ammo is now 181 in PVP, 121 in Hardcore and 196 in PVE.

Gadget Balancing

Hard Breach Charge

Increased gadget amount to 2 (was 1). Affected Operators: Montagne, Buck, Fuze, Capitao, Amaru, Nokk, Ying, Zero



Bug fixes

Gameplay

FIXED – Attacker is removed from the match if they injure a hostage that is later revived and eliminated by a Defender.

FIXED – Ammo counter flashes red after switching weapons.

FIXED – The G36Cs rail reduces visibility when the Red Dot is equipped.

FIXED – If a player is reconnecting, round doesn’t end when the last opponent is eliminated.

FIXED – “Join Party” option is not functional in the Ubisoft Connect overlay and client.

FIXED – Rim lighting is applied to Operators on the victory screen.

FIXED – Muffled sound is heard on some weapons.

FIXED – Defenders can vault on top of an unreachable location and secure a win for their team in the Doktor’s Curse Event.

FIXED – The attacker’s hammer animation freezes and loops without collision when holding down the trigger button in the Doktor’s Curse Event.

Level design

FIXED – Bar shadow at 1F Bar disappears when viewed from trapdoor in 2F Library Entrance on Chalet map.

FIXED – Asset and collision issues on Bank map and Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED – The light of the wall cladding located at 3F Lounge disappears when LOD lowers when viewing it from 3F Casino on Yacht map.

FIXED – Player is unable drop the defuser on the roof above 2F Billiards Room on Coastline map.

Operators

FIXED – Kapkan is not receiving 20p for each activated trap.

User experience