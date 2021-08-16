Rainbow Six Crystal Guard battle pass details: All rewards & challenges

Operation Crystal Guard is around the corner, and that means a new Rainbow Six battle pass is coming. With over 100 tiers of rewards expected, and early access to the new content, here’s what you need to know.

It’s become a staple of each Rainbow Six season: The battle pass. Every update, Ubisoft launches a new grind for players with plenty of rewards along the way.

Operation Crystal Guard is expected to be no different. Here’s what you need to know about the next Rainbow Six battle pass, including when it drops and the cosmetics you’ll be able to grab.

Rainbow Six Operation Crystal Guard battle pass leaks: skins, rewards, more

There hasn’t been any early leaks of what to expect in the Operation Crystal Guard battle pass. However, going off the latest releases in Rainbow Six Year 6, there’s some expectations you should have.

First of all, if you want to play Osa early, you’ll have to buy the Premium battle pass. With the removal of the Year Pass, early access to the new operators are gated behind the battle pass.

There’ll also be a collection of uniforms, weapon skins, Alpha Packs, Renown Boosters, and more to collect across the battle pass. Between the free track and premium track, there’s over 100 tiers of rewards.

The Premium battle pass will set you back 1200 R6 Credits, which is around 10$. If you see yourself grinding through all the challenges (which will be revealed once the Operation goes live), it’s a worthwhile investment.

When does the Operation Crystal Guard battle pass launch?

The Operation Crystal Guard battle pass will go live when the Y6S3 update hits live Rainbow Six servers. This is expected in early September, a few weeks after testing opens on August 17.

In the meantime, jump onto the TTS to test out all the new content including the three map reworks, new operator Osa, and major balance changes to Twitch, Fuze, and IQ.