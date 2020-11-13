 Zarude finally coming to Pokemon Sword & Shield outside Japan - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Zarude finally coming to Pokemon Sword & Shield outside Japan

Published: 13/Nov/2020 3:39

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

The release of Zarude in Pokemon Sword and Shield has been somewhat of an ongoing saga in the world of Pokemon. Trainers in Japan had to wait long enough and now it’s finally making its way to Europe.

Believe it or not Zarude was first announced all the way back in February. It was supposed to be released alongside the Pokemon Movie: Coco but this was delayed due to a worldwide health crisis (you may have heard about it).

Subsequently that movie got delayed until December 25, 2020 – yes, it isn’t even out yet! As a result of the delay, it was decided Zarude would be released when trainers pre-ordered a ticket for the movie.

That’s in Japan only, though. The rest of the world are still waiting for it – until now.

Zarude Pokemon
Pokemon Company
Zarude was first revealed on Pokemon Day 2020…

Austria, Germany and Switzerland next to get Zarude

It has been announced that a new distribution is coming for Austria, Germany and Switzerland. Trainers who purchase the new Pokemon Trading Card Game Vivid Voltage set will get a serial code to get Zarude in Sword and Shield.

This runs from November 13 for exactly one month until December 13. It is also available online from December 1.

Many of you may have come across Zarude already. Unless this was from a friendly trainer from Japan though, who happened to decide to give away their one Zarude, it was almost certainly hacked.

We appreciate most of you will be reading this from countries outside of these three. Unfortunately there isn’t any time frame as to when other countries can expect Zarude to release.

Given the dark/grass type Mythical Pokemon has reached the shores of Europe, we don’t expect it to be too much longer for trainers to wait.

League of Legends

League patch 10.23b buffs Kassadin, nerfs Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Eclipse, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 2:22 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 2:28

by Isaac McIntyre
Kassadin behind the League of Legends logo.
Riot Games

Share

League of Legends Season 11 LoL Patch

Riot Games are already changing a number of League of Legends items released and reworked in LoL patch 10.23, including the overtuned mythic Eclipse, legendaries like Lich Bane and Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and plenty more.

Liandry’s Torment is another legendary coming under the hammer in the patch 10.23 hotfix, while jungle starter items like Doran’s Forgeheart and Hailseed are being buffed.

LoL’s new items aren’t the only things running rampant in the early stages of the preseason update either. Riot reworked control mage Viktor in patch 10.23, and are now already moving to reduce his damage slightly to bring down his win rates.

In fact, outside of the jungle starters, there’s actually only one buff in the 10.23b update; Kassadin is getting a boost to his health and ultimate in Thursday’s patch.

The Void Walker took a hefty hit from the new LoL items overhaul, and quickly tumbled to a woeful 40.56% win rate. Right now only Taliyah (0.43% play rate versus Kassadin’s 3.2%) has worse numbers; she’s winning just 38.94% of games.

Viktor came out of the preseason update looking a bit too overtuned.
Riot Games
Viktor came out of the preseason update looking a bit too overturned.

“Plenty more” changes coming for LoL patch 10.23

Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, League’s gameplay design director, also warned there would be “plenty more” changes on the horizon as League players continued to play patch 10.23.

“There will certainly be more balance changes and hotfixes as the patch goes on,” he said on Twitter. “We know there is lots more to do in the next few patches, just we’re starting to chip away at the most out of balance items and champs.”

Riot’s next potential targets could be champions like Rengar (43.03% win rate), Lee Sin (43.06%), Ryze (43.45%), Gangplank (43.51%) and Season 10’s Lillia (44.47%).

League trophy hunter Rengar has suffered in patch 10.23 so far.
Riot Games
League trophy hunter Rengar has suffered in patch 10.23 so far.

Here’s the full League of Legends patch 10.23 b-side changes and hotfixes. These updates should be ready to download next time you load up the LoL client.

League of Legends patch 10.23b full notes

Champions

Kassadin

  • Health per level 90 ⇒ 105.
  • R base mana cost 50 ⇒ 40.

Viktor

  • E1 ability ratio 70% ⇒ 50%.
  • E Aftershock base damage 20-180 ⇒ 20-140.

Items

Eclipse

  • Damage 8% ⇒ 6% max health.
  • Movement speed 30% ⇒ 15%.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

  • Cost 2600 ⇒ 2800 gold.
  • On-hit damage per 20% critical hit chance 45 ⇒ 50.

Liandry’s Torment

  • Ramping penetration 5% per second up to 25% ⇒ 5% per second up to 15%.

Lich Bane

  • Spellblade ability power ratio 60% ⇒ 50%.

Moonstone Renewer

  • Properly triggers when healing an ally who is in combat.

Jungle Starters

  • Burn damage ability power ratio 10% ⇒ 20%.

League patch 10.23 bug fixes

Champions

  • Vladimir E cooldown properly starts on cast.
  • Ashe can no longer double-dip on passive crit scaling and Guinsoo’s Rageblade (tooltip will be fixed in League patch 10.24.)
  • Zoe no longer generates extra teleport shards in an edge case.
  • Garen’s E crit scaling now does correct amount (was too low).

Items

  • Fixed:
    • Jungle Item Sell Exploit.
    • Riftmaker and Elder Dragon burn interacting recursively.
    • The Collector execute and Elder Dragon execute interacting recursively.
    • Bramble Vest and Thornmail’s Grievous Wounds passive stops working if the item holder dies.