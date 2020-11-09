 Trainers vote for next Pokemon game and there's a clear winner - Dexerto
Pokemon

Trainers vote for next Pokemon game and there’s a clear winner

Published: 9/Nov/2020 18:42

by Paul Cot

Attention is slowly turning to what the 2021 Pokemon game will be. It looks like it will be one of four options: a Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake, a Let’s Go sequel, X & Y remake/sequel or more Sword and Shield DLCs.

Long-term fans of the franchise will know that new Pokemon games aren’t announced until February at the earliest. However, this year has been a little different – in multiple ways.

With a brand new title being skipped over this year for two Pokemon Sword and Shield DLCs, it makes the timeline for a new game less clear. So, while we expect whatever the next game will be to come in late 2021, we can’t be sure when an announcement/release for that title will be.

What we can be sure of – or confident on – is that the 2021 title will be either a Diamond/Pearl remake, a sequel to Let’s Go, a game based on the Kalos region, or more Sword and Shield DLCs.

We can even narrow this down further as the safe money is on a Diamond/Pearl remake or another Let’s Go game. Which of these four options do trainers want the most, though?

Next Pokemon Game 2021A Pokemon Let’s Go Johto game and a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are seemingly the favorites to be the next Pokemon title…

What do you want the 2021 Pokemon game to be?

A poll has been created to find out that very question. As of writing, there have been over 1,100 responses and already there is a clear winner.

70% of respondents said they wanted the next Pokemon game to be a Diamond/Pearl remake. Given the cult status of the Gen 4 games, which many believe are the best in the franchise’s history, it’s hardly a surprise it is currently winning.

The margin as to which it is winning though is a little more surprising. 70% shows just how much hype there is about a return to the Sinnoh region.

A new Sword Shield DLC and some form of continuation of the Kalos region came in at 12% and 11% respectively. This probably shows two things. Firstly, despite having two DLCs already, there is demand, at least from some players, for more Sword and Shield content. Secondly, while Kalos is a popular region its appeal doesn’t span throughout the entire Pokemon community.

The most shocking takeaway from this poll was how often trainers responded for a Let’s Go sequel. It has only received 7% of the vote.

Whether that’s down to trainers being really excited for a Gen 4 remake or that there hasn’t been enough time since the first Pokemon Let’s Go game released, we don’t know.

Outside of potential new Sword and Shield expansions, we’d think the rest of the games will come to fruition at some point. The only question is when.

Apex Legends

Wattson’s pylon in Apex Legends cancels insane amount of grenades

Published: 9/Nov/2020 18:19

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Youtuber ‘BobSappAim’ gathered a group of players to push Wattson’s Interception Pylon to the limit. The massive group of players threw hundreds of grenades down onto the Legends’ ultimate ability to find out how many it could consume.

Apex Legends Season 7 has arrived along with a wealth of new content for players to check out. Of course, as with any new season, the excitement around the game is at an all-time high and it’s usually around these periods that we see some insane clips, videos and plays from Apex players.

Well, Apex Legends Youtuber BobSappAim certainly didn’t disappoint with his video that tested how many grenades Wattson’s pylons could consume, thanks to an in-game experiment he orchestrated with a lot of his viewers.

Wattson’s ultimate ability consumes grenades thrown by enemies.

Wattson’s Pylon consumes an unbelievable amount of grenades

Wattson’s ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, consumes any grenades thrown by enemies in a large radius. Of course, this begs the question, how many grenades can it consume?

In order to test this, BobSappAim positioned the large group of players on a high ledge on the Olympus map above the pylon. This made it easy for each of the players to rain down multiple grenades without any risk of missing.

The YouTuber stood next to the pylon itself, and his POV allows us to see each of the grenades being consumed by Wattson’s ultimate. The mass of red throwables almost takes up the entire screen as they disappear above him.

(Segment starts at 8:15)

It’s fair to say the pylon passed the test, consuming the majority if not all of the grenades thrown down. Seeing all of this is action begs the question about whether Respawn ever tested something like this when developing and putting together Wattson. It’s hard to believe that her Interception Pylon is meant to withstand this level of onslaught.

That said, it’s always great to see Apex players pushing each of the game’s Legends to their limits. Whether it’s an insane play from a talented player or an entertaining challenge like this, it’s all great content to watch.