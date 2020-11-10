 Pokemon Sword & Shield players outraged over new Zarude form - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield players outraged over new Zarude form

Published: 10/Nov/2020 21:08

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Sword & Shield

Sword & Shield players became frustrated when it was announced that Japan is getting a new exclusive version of Legendary Pokemon Zarude.

The Pokemon franchise’s next theatrical film Coco is set to make its debut in Japan on December 25. The movie heavily features new Sword & Shield Legendary Zarude. 

However, players were surprised when it was revealed on November 10 that Japanese fans will be getting a second special version of Zarude that features an exclusive design.

A new version of Zarude is coming to Sword & Shield.

New Zarude Pokemon given out in Japan

The Grass/Dark-type Legendary made its debut back in August as a promotional tie-in with the Coco film. Players who bought tickets to the movie were able to redeem Zarude in Sword & Shield. While this was Japan only, codes began to sell online.

On November 10, The Pokemon Company revealed that Japanese fans will be also getting another Zarude for attending theaters in December. The new version features the simian Pokemon wearing a pink scarf which has Celebi on it.

“It has been reported an in-theater distribution for Pokémon the Movie Coco, starting when the movie drops in Japan in theaters on December 25th 2020. This distribution will be of “Dada” Zarude, a form of Zarude with a Celebi cape, as seen in the movie Coco,” popular outlet Serebii posted. 

The surprise announcement didn’t go well with some players, who felt it was unfair that Japan is getting an exclusive monster. One user wrote, “This must stop, the world is connected via the net far more than ever. These exclusive pokemon events need to end.”

Other fans were frustrated because they had already spent money on buying the first Zarude promo code. “…so I spent money on a zarude code n they pull this sh*t,” another player tweeted out.

It should be pointed out that it hasn’t been clear yet whether this exclusive version of Zarude will ONLY be released in Japan. The Legendary promo could be given out in other countries when Coco eventually gets more release dates.

If history is anything to go by, it would be extremely rare for this to only remain in Japan. So Sword & Shield players will waiting to get their hands on the new Grass/Dark-type Pokemon will have to hang tight a little longer.

Call of Duty

Secret new Warzone contract adds RC-XD from Black Ops Cold War

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:39 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 20:52

by Tanner Pierce
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Thanks to a new contract that was secretly added to Warzone on November 10, the classic RC-XD killstreak from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available in the popular battle royale title. Here’s what you need to know.

The release of Black Ops Cold War is set to send shockwaves throughout Warzone, and we may already be seeing the first effects of that after the RC-XD was discovered to have been added in the battle royale.

The iconic killstreak, which has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise since Black Ops 1, was spotted in-game after Warzone’s November 9 patch went live, even though there was no mention of it in the official patch notes.

There is a catch, however: the item is only obtainable, at least currently, in the game’s Training Mode via a special new contract that cannot be activated or completed in the game’s live modes.

Players have to find the new Detection contract in Warzone’s training mode if they want to use the RC-XD.

With the recent update, a new contract called Detection was added to the Warzone training space.

The steps are relatively simple and right now it’s one of the easiest contracts to complete – players are tasked with finding a chest on the map, which completes the objective and yields a usable RC-XD.

  1. Load up Warzone Training Mode.
  2. Find the contract icon on the map that has a radioactive-looking symbol on it and accept it.
  3. Hold down your tactical item button, which will deploy a modified heartbeat sensor.
  4. Follow the dot on the sensor until you find the special Radioactive Cache.
  5. Open it and you’ll receive the RC-XD.

A visual demonstration of how to complete this contract, and a look at the RC-XD in-game, can be found in the video below, courtesy of YouTuber ‘Ulterior Covert.’

The actual RC-XD in-and-of-itself operates very similarly to the one found in Black Ops Cold War. Players can speed boost, jump, and detonate just like normal, and it’s even the same physical model as the one found in multiplayer.

That being said, its detonation is a bit different. Instead of a simple, giant explosion, the bomb will explode and release a cloud of poison gas, which will disorient, disable, and damage enemies for a short amount of time.

While it was always expected that BOCW’s scorestreaks would find their way into Warzone, much like Modern Warfare’s did, this now officially confirms it. It also makes sense that it would be added in the training mode first, to give players a chance to familiarize themselves with how to work the item.

The only question that remains is when the RC-XD, along with the other streaks, will be available in the battle royale’s live modes. The likeliest date for that is December 10, which is when the BOCW x Warzone integration takes place.