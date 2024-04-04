You might need to play Pokemon Go with a magnifying glass to see XXS Kartana

Kartana is one focus of Pokemon Go’s ongoing Sizeable Surprises event, and players are finally learning just how tiny its XXS form is.

Pokemon Go players are shocked after seeing just how small XXS Kartana actually is in-game.

Reddit user xenonblade17 shared a screenshot of their encounter with an XXS Kartana in which the Pokemon appears to be little more than a tiny dot in the center of the screen. If you zoom in, you can see all the details that make the Ultra Beast players know, but it’s pretty hard to tell without literally making the picture larger.

Kartana is already a pretty small Pokemon, normally being just one foot tall and 0.2 pounds. XXS creatures in Pokemon Go are under half the species’ normal size, meaning this Kartana is, at most, six inches tall.

The image has trainers reacting to the minuscule size of the Pokemon, with some lamenting how difficult it must be to land Poke Balls, let alone catch it.

“Bro I was having nightmares about getting xxs kartana on this event,” said one.

“Damn I was already struggling to hit the regular one,” commented another.

Others imagined what this experience would be like in the Pokemon world, joking that “The alolen version of can you find a needle in a haystack is a xxs Kartana in a haystack”

Kartana and other exceptionally small and large Pokemon are the focus of the ongoing Sizeable Surprises event, which runs until Tuesday, April 9. During this time, the Ultra Beast will be available in 5-Star Raids for players in the Northern Hemisphere. Sizeable Surprises also marks the debut of Shiny Kartana, Celesteela and Wimpod.