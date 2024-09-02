Pokemon Go Bergmite raid location is both “cruel” and amusing

A Pokemon Go player came across a Bergmite Raid at a surprising location that the community finds both hilarious and insensitive.

Bergmite is currently available for players to challenge in 1-star Raids, but the location of one particular Raid has raised some eyebrows.

As shared by user 1crazyarchitect on the Pokemon Go subreddit, the Ice Chunk Pokemon made a likely unwelcome appearance at a Titanic memorial.

The RMS Titanic, of course, famously sank after hitting an iceberg. That makes the appearance of a Pokemon that’s clearly based on the tip of an iceberg pretty on the nose or, as the poster put it “cruel.”

Unsurprisingly considering the internet’s dark sense of humor, most commenters on the post found the irony pretty hilarious.

“Lol, it’s absolutely perfect, what are you talking about,” said one commenter.

“I mean, he looks pretty bloody guilty to be fair,” noted another.

While the poster doesn’t mention exactly where they were when they found this unfortunate Bergmite Raid, based on the image, it appears to be the Titanic Memorial in Washington D.C.

This particular statue depicts a man draped in cloth with his arms outstretched and is dedicated to the many men who died in the tragedy so that women and children on the ship could be saved.

This isn’t the only example of a particular Raid Pokemon showing up in a fitting (or unfortunate) location. The top comment on the post shows a Stakataka Raid taking place at an old piece of the Berlin Wall.

Raids aren’t the only place where Pokemon Go sometimes gets a little uncomfortable or morbid. There are plenty of “dark” PokeStops in places like museums and cemeteries, as well as seemingly innocent ones that get more problematic when the game asks to do things like “Scan Children at the pool.”