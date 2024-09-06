Don’t bring this Pokemon Go Legendary to Giovanni’s Team Rocket battle

Legendary Pokemon can be your greatest allies in Pokemon Go, but there’s one regular ‘mon that can obliterate any that dare approach it, and it’s securely in the hands of Team Go Rocket’s leader Giovanni.

Like in the mainline games, Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are incredibly powerful in Pokemon Go. They can sometimes be a nightmare to catch, but acquiring a Shadow Legendary with great stats can set you up for most encounters.

Unfortunately for the Legendary creatures, Pokemon isn’t all about stats. You have to factor in type advantage and, in the mobile game’s case, the kind of Fast and Charged Moves you can unleash in battle.

One of the most powerful foes you can encounter in Pokemon Go is Giovanni, the leader of Team Go Rocket, who sports a nasty Persian in his party. Persian might be a junk ‘mon in the mainline games, but as a user on the Pokemon Go Reddit pointed out, it can utterly decimate a mighty Legendary creature like Xerneas.

“Even if you did have a solid fighting type that Persian can have a bloody fairy move,” one user wrote, “It’s funny that the Persian is always harder than the Legendary.”

“Have you ever met a cat? A cat could absolutely defeat god, if it weren’t too busy sleeping,” one user joked, while another said, “Listen, the cat’s claws are just SO fast you die before you even had a chance.”

Most posts in the thread were advice on how to beat Giovanni’s Persian. The fact is, a Legendary Pokemon doesn’t automatically mean victory against a Normal-type cat.

Instead, if you breed a Machamp (which is easy, considering how many Machop you can find littering the Pokemon Go overworld) and give it some good moves, then you’ll waste Team Go Rocket’s big kitty in no time.

Additionally, Pokemon like Lucario and Annihilape can also get the job done as Normal types are only weak to Fighting opponents and moves. It’s a bit trickier to acquire these guys though, but if you plan on beating Team Go Rocket for their Shadow ‘mons, then it’s well worth the effort.

It’s funny to think that all-powerful creatures with a link to the divine can be overwhelmed by a big cat. That’s Pokemon for you, as even gods must bow to JRPG turn-based combat rules.