Don’t start Pokemon Go’s Max Out events just yet

Pokemon Go usually rewards players for completing tasks, but the Max Out season has struggled out of the gate, thanks to the ever-present threat of glitches.

The Pokemon Go business model is all about keeping players returning each day for brief periods of playtime, where you are teased and enticed with more content, so long as you’re willing to pay money into its ecosystem.

To this end, the in-game seasons and events have tasks that can take several days or even weeks to complete. If you get through them, you can get cool stuff (or not – sometimes it’s just junk) but you finish the tasks anyway because it’s free stuff.

Article continues after ad

However, you might want to hold off on attempting any Max Out season events for Pokemon Go, which are live until December 3. This is because Pokemon Go Reddit users report that their progress in the tasks is being reset, likely due to a glitch.

Article continues after ad

“Just came to ask this same question. Got 3 random “streak broken” notifications when I logged on then the guy started calling to give me the research again,” one user shared, “Wiped out my progress as well.”

Article continues after ad

“I literally just went on a 5km walk to get to the next page, and it reset. Guess I’ll have to do the same tomorrow? Pretty worthless” one user mentioned, while another added, “Just happened to me as well. I submitted a bug report but am not optimistic about a real fix. This has happened with other event quests before IIRC.”

One especially frustrating aspect of these resets is that the Dynamax Max Spot mechanic involves visiting real-world locations. You can’t use Remote Raid Passes to engage with them as you can do with standard Raids.

Article continues after ad

If you’re planning on engaging with the Dynamax battles in Pokemon Go, then you might want to hold off on completing the tasks for a couple of days until Niantic resolves the resetting issue.