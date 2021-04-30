Where to find Lugia in New Pokemon Snap - Dexerto

New Pokemon Snap is finally here and Trainers exploring the Nintendo Switch title may be wondering where to find Johto Legendary, Lugia. Here’s how to photograph the popular Gen II ‘mon in the murky depths of the Lental Seafloor.

After decades of waiting, Pokemon Snap fans have been rewarded with the release of New Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited sequel features over 200 Pokemon to be photographed as players explore the Lental region.

Trainers looking to complete their Photodex may be stuck trying to find Gold & Silver Legendary Lugia as it’s quite tricky to locate. Fret not, below we will cover the easiest steps to finding the rare Psychic/Water-type’s lair in no time at all.

Lugia’s location in New Pokemon Snap

Fans of the Gen II Legendary will first need to unlock the third location in the game, Maricopia Island, before they can find it. The creature is located in the island’s first section, the Lental Seafloor.

Unlike many characters in New Pokemon Snap, finding Lugia is actually pretty tricky and requires Trainers to perform several tasks. Given that the ‘mon is one of the series’ most popular Legendaries, the challenge is definitely worth it. Difficulty aside, the ‘mon can be located fairly quickly if you complete the right actions.

How to find Lugia in New Pokemon Snap

Step 1: Launch the Lental Seafloor level, and once you are in the underwater portion you will see a Clawitzer on the left hand side of the route. Throw an Illumina Orb at it which will cause it to smash open the coral reef blocking the cave entrance. Once destroyed, scan the alternate route icon and enter the cave.

Step 2: As you progress forward, you will hear the sounds of a Lanturn. After hearing its cry, rotate the camera until you find it. There will now be a sequence where the creature is chased by Sharpedos. Throw an Orb to hit the Lanturn which will cause it to swim down to escape them. A Wailord will then rise up which reveals two Frillish have grabbed the poor creature. You now need to throw an Orb at it one last time so that it escapes its final captors. It is pivotal that you save the Gen II mammal.

Step 3: After saving Lanturn, it will immediately swim down. Follow the creature as it will eventually lead you to a cavern exit. It’s important that once you see the ‘mon passing through the cavern you immediately use the Scan function. You have to analyze the location in order to follow it and enter the new area.

Step 4: You will now find yourself in Lugia’s lair, coming face-to-face with the Legendary as it sleeps. Make sure to pelt the creature and the flower next to it with Orbs to light up the room for the perfect shot.

Lugia isn’t necessarily difficult to find, rather it requires precise actions to eventually gain access to its location. If you screw up, don’t sweat it, as New Pokemon Snap allows you reset your run and try again. Since the journey to finding the Gold & Silver ‘mon is towards the start of the level, it’s easy enough to make multiple attempts.

The Nintendo Switch titles features 10 Legendaries to discover, including the Johto Water-type’s counterpart, Ho-Oh. Considering the classic N64 title only had four, that is quite the feat! Make sure to share your most epic photographs with us over at @PokemonSwordNS.