Which Legendary Pokemon are in New Pokemon Snap? All confirmed so far - Dexerto

New Pokemon Snap is bursting at the seams with photography potential with over 200 ‘mon to discover and snapshot. But any of the Pokemon Legendary?

After 22 years and a lot of pleading from fans of the N64 game, the next installment in the Snap series is finally here. Not only does it bring a whole host of new features, it also adds onto the original roster of 63 ‘mon by an incredible amount.

In the Nintendo 64 classic, Mew was the final reward for beating all of the courses, and Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno were also in the game. Does New Pokemon Snap have any Legendaries? Let’s find out.

Legendary Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap

With so many new additions to the photography title, you’d have to imagine it’d have at least one Legendary, right? Good news – there’s actually two confirmed so far:

Celebi Lugia

During the Pokemon Presents presentation in February, Mythical Psychic/Grass dual-type, Celebi, was revealed to be in the game. In the trailer, the rare ‘mon flew into shot and soared around the screen for a split second before pausing, giving Trainers a quick glimpse at it.

That’s not all! In early April, a lengthy gameplay trailer was released on the Japanese Pokemon YouTube channel, showing a deep dive into the Lental region’s features and monsters.Right at the end, the video showed off an underwater landscape, and who just happens to swim on by? Only the insanely majestic Psychic/Flying beast, Lugia.

It’s currently unclear at the time of writing how you trigger the two rare ‘mon’s appearances – whether they show up normally in their courses or if you have to unlock something or perform a specific action.

🚨 Lugia has just been confirmed for #NewPokemonSnap via a Japanese TV commercial! pic.twitter.com/iXW9kA1Cnl — Pokémon News (@PokemonSwordNS) April 9, 2021

So far, Lugia and Celebi are the only two Legendary Pokemon confirmed to be in New Pokemon Snap. But we’ll update this article if any more are discovered.

